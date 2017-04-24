Maine Libraries Offering Free Legal Help Next Monday

May 1st is Law Day.

The nationally recognized day sets a spotlight on what we are legally entitled to.

In Maine, Law Day is used to teach residents about how to access free civil legal aid.

As Joy Hollowell reports, folks may be surprised to find out where many of those resources are located.

=====

Clare Davitt says many are surprised to find out that the library can be a one-stop shop for free, legal help. Anything from how to file divorce papers to tenant issues, to starting up your own business.

“We’ll get phone calls and someone just sounds terrified on the phone and we’re like- nope, if you have that question, someone else has definitely had that question which means the information is out there,” Davitt says.

And chances are, a reference librarian can help you find it.

“The thing I really want people to know is- don’t be scared, that’s what we’re here for, that’s what we’ve gone to school for, and that’s what we do everyday,” says Davitt.

Finding and filling out legal forms online, locating how-to books in the stacks, Davitt reassures the answers are available and free for the taking.

On Monday, May 1st, a number of libraries in Maine are partnering with the New Lawyers Section of the Maine State Bar Association, offering free civil, legal aid consultations during Law Day.

“It may be pointing them to one of the different civil legal aid service providers in the state,” says Derek Jones, Treasurer, MSBA New Lawyers Section. “It may be just giving people the knowledge they need to start the research on their own and to represent themselves in court. Or it may be giving them the information they need to go talk to an attorney.”

And while Law Day comes just once a year, Davitt says she’s rewarded year round by the resources she can provide to library patrons.

“To take them from actual fear face to – OK, this is something that might be manageable. It’s still scary because I don’t know the outcome but I have tools now. And that’s one of the my favorite parts of the job.”

++++

A number of libraries across the state are participating in Law Day. For more information, you can log onto http://lawyersinlibraries.org/

At the Bangor Public Library, several lawyers will talk about the free legal aid providers in Maine. They’ll then break off into brief one-on-one sessions, offering general legal guidance to individuals who attend.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. and you don’t need to register. For more information on that, log onto https://www.bpl.lib.me.us/ or check out their Facebook page.