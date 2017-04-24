LePage Wants Congress to Reverse Katahdin-Area National Monument Designation

Governor LePage will head to the nation’s capital to testify against the creation of national monuments by the president without state approval.

He believes President Obama violated the Antiquities Act when he approved the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The governor says he’ll be in Washington, D.C. next week to testify before Congress.

He says Maine citizens, lawmakers, and the governor said they did not want the monument, but Obama approved it anyway.

He hopes the Trump administration will reverse the decision.