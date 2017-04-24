LePage Plans to Veto Budget if Surtax on Maine’s Highest Earners Stays in Effect

Governor LePage says if the voter-approved extra tax on Maine’s highest earners stays in effect, Maine will have the highest income tax rate in the nation for income below a million dollars.

He says lawmakers should eliminate the 3% tax hike as Maine’s wealthiest citizens are already starting to leave the state.

he says he’d like to eliminate the state’s income tax completely.

The governor discussed his frustrations with the tax burden that both large and small businesses are facing at his third press conference in two weeks.

He says this tax increase will cause many of them to shut down or move out of state.

“We are the 39th poorest state in America. And this would be a disaster. We are already seeing an enormous outflow, outmigration of our more wealthy citizens,” said LePage.

The governor plans on vetoing the budget if lawmakers don’t remove the tax hike for Maine’s highest earners.