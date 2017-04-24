Lawmakers Propose Bills to Strengthen Maine’s Welfare Programs

Lawmakers in Augusta have proposed a number of bills that would reform Maine’s welfare system.

From limiting lifetime limits, to drug testing, to promoting workforce participation – legislators say they’re looking for ways to strengthen government assistance programs.

“Up in my neck of the woods, in Aroostook County, it’s incredibly important because we have a lot of jobs that need to be filled and we need workers that can fill them. Unfortunately, they risk losing their benefits entirely if they do that, which means at the end of the day, they’ll actually make less money by working harder, which doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Rep. Trey Stewart, (R).

Stewart has proposed emergency legislation to amend the current rules of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

He says employers are eager to hire TANF recipients, but often see those employees struggle due to the rapid loss of TANF benefits after they return to work.

Stewart says it would make the transition to work more appealing by not completely cutting off those benefits until the recipient has established stable, long-term employment.

“By putting it on a sliding scale based on a percentage, it allows folks that are making that transition back to work to not just lose all of their benefits on day one,” said Stewart.

Another bill would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to require an applicant for TANF assistance to complete a written screening tool to determine the applicant’s likelihood of current substance use.

Based on the results, the Department could then test them before allowing benefits.

“If that person fails the drug test, they can request a hearing and take a second test. If they fail the second test, benefits will be stopped or the person will have to enter a treatment program in order to continue receiving state benefits,” said Rep. Jeffery Hanley, (R).

Hanley says his legislation is not an attempt to kick those in need off of welfare, but to enable those suffering from a drug addiction to get the help they need.

“It’s not a bill to punish people. It’s a bill to encourage people that are living in this terrible drug world a way out and still receive benefits.”

There’s also a bill that seeks to adjust the lifetime limit for those eligible to receive TANF benefits from five years to three years.