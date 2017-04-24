Gas Prices Still Inching Up In Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are still inching up in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of New Hampshire gas stations shows the average price of gas rose 3.5 cents to $2.32 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price rose 2.6 cents, to $2.39 per gallon. The price in Vermont rose nearly a penny per gallon, to $2.42.

Elsewhere, the national average rose a penny to $2.42 per gallon. That’s an increase of 13 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.