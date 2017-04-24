Fire Destroys Augusta Apartment Building

Several Augusta residents displaced Monday night after fire destroyed their home.

Six people lived in the three-unit apartment building on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Emergency crews were called in around 3 Monday afternoon, shutting down the busy road.

Officials say when they arrived residents had broken out windows trying to save a dog from the flames, but in doing so fueled the fire by allowing the air to get to it.

It’s believed it started in a unit in the front of the building.

“All of the tenants were able to get out prior to our arrival” said Lt. Brian Chamberlin of the Augusta Fire Department. “We had heavy fire on arrival. We were able to contain the fire to that unit and we actually stopped it from getting into the building next-door. At this time the tenants have been displaced, the Red Cross is on scene helping them. The only loss we had was one pet and we were able to save some birds from the lower units” he said.

The dog mentioned earlier is the pet that was lost.

The building next door did have some damage to the siding, but is still livable.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.