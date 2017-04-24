Brewer Girls Tennis Honor Life of Boys Player, Push for Suicide Awareness

The Brewer girls tennis team is wearing headbands and bows this season.

A member of the boys team, Nick Tracy, took his own live just a few weeks ago.

Tim Throckmorton reports from the Bangor high tennis courts….

Eric, the Brewer tennis team the girls team wanted to honor the life of Nick Tracy. Nick was a member of the boys tennis team, he took his own life, and that was just 10 days ago. It’s still very fresh in the memory of his girlfriend, Lauren Linscott.

I honestly still don’t believe, I am ready for the text messages, but I know it’s not gonna come. It has been a rough day getting back to school but it will only get better.

I’m also making T-shirts for the Suicide Walk, on May 6, and right now I have over 100 orders. So, I’m really trying to push awareness that suicide is something that is happening. It’s real and it’s not going away.

At Bangor high school with the Rams and the Brewer Witches, Tim Throckmorton, WABI TV5 Sports.