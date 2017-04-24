Bill Seeks to Repurpose Unused Medication & Donate it to Low-Income Mainers

Repurposing unused medication and donating it to low-income individuals is what lawmakers are now debating in Augusta.

A proposed bill seeks to require the Maine Board of Pharmacy to adopt rules to allow a non-governmental organization in the state to coordinate the donation of unused prescription drugs.

Those drugs would be redispensed at no cost to those in need.

To qualify, the drugs must be filled by pharmacists licensed in the state and evaluated for suitability for redispensing.

“These are medications that are prepackaged. So they would be in blister packs, not free in bottles, but in blister packs that come from places where they were monitored, such as nursing homes or hospitals,” said Rep. Patricia Hymanson, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

We’re told the intention of the bill is to prevent the waste of valuable medication and to get prescription drugs to those who need it but can’t afford it.