Workforce Task Force Scheduled to Meet Monday

Fixing challenges in the state’s workforce–that’s the focus of a new task force of lawmakers and business and education officials.

Assistant Senate Democratic Leader Nate Libby says Maine’s working-age population is shrinking dramatically while the number of retirees continues to grow.

The task force is scheduled to meet tomorrow in the Statehouse.

The group’s deadline for a report is March 2018.

Its work comes as the state experiences declining unemployment rates but shortages in fields such as home health care workers.