Waterville Gets Muddy for Dirty Dog Run

Thomas College held a race for its students and the community in Waterville. But this wasn’t your typical 5k. This was the Dirty Dog obstacle course.

“They’re getting in the mud, they’re going over mounds, they’re going through hills, they’re carrying buckets, we have monkey bars and generally the atmosphere’s been great. People are having a good time!”

The event goes for several hours with multiple heats and is open to all ages.

“Our students will bring their parents up for this weekend and they come and run with them which is awesome. Anybody who wants to come out, we have a kids race for 10 and under that goes off at noon and they do an abbreviated half mile course and it’s the cutest thing you’ll ever see.”

The course can be grueling at times but organizers say almost everyone will leave with a smile on their face.

“It’s great to actually get outside in the air and it’s great to hang out with friends out here as well.”

Zach: What’s the hardest part of the course?

“Probably the hills that are straight mud because you slip and you can’t get up and you’re trying to go as fast as you can but you’re not moving fast at all.”

“Having a short arm span going over the monkey bars, you can’t exactly reach so I fell a lot.”

This is the third straight year of the race, and it continues to grow every year.

“We hit 300 year one, 500 year two, we’ll be pretty close to 700 this year and it’s just continued to grow. A lot of the same faces every year coming back are enjoying it, they have fun.”

So with the sun shining and the mud flowing, the day was a fun, yet messy treat for everyone in the area…

“We try create more experiences for the Thomas College students to get outside, have positive recreation experiences, explore Maine and then bringing in people from the outside to support the local places that support us.”