UMaine Baseball Drops Contest at Binghamton

UMaine baseball was in Central New York on Sunday wrapping up their series with Binghamton.

The Black Bears were looking to bounce back after getting swept in the double header on Saturday.

Binghamton was up one to nothing in the top of the second inning. Colin Ridley of Maine hit a home run to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth Justin Yurchak hit an RBI to bring in Eddie Posavec giving the Bearcats a 2-1 lead.

Binghamton’s Greg Satriale threw a wild ball to first base allowing the Black Bears to score in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game back up at 2-2.

Satriale would redeem himself in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a ball to deep center field to drive in the go ahead run from Brandon Vicens.

The Black Bears would not regain the lead, falling to the Bearcats 3-2.