Quiet Tonight, Pleasant Monday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We were finally able to clear things out today and get some decent weather for the afternoon and evening. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy as we head into the night tonight. A cold front is forecast to move through the state during the overnight hours. The front will bring us a few clouds especially across northern areas. There’s a slight chance of a few showers across far northern areas as well otherwise expect a dry night for most locales. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s for nighttime lows.

Monday looks like a decent day under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°. Unsettled weather comes back into our forecast on Tuesday as low pressure approaches from the south. Clouds will be increasing during the morning on Tuesday with showers spreading south to north across the state during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for highs Tuesday afternoon. Rain will continue Wednesday as low pressure continues to push towards New England. South/southwesterly winds will push milder air into the region Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures are expected to top off in the mid-60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon for inland locales while coastal areas are cooler, closer to 60° due to an onshore wind. The cold front may bring a few showers to the region as it moves through on Friday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, most clouds north. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 54°-63°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers developing especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, cooler near 60° along the coast.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, cooler near 60° along the coast.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW