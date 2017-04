Norridgewock Getting $5M for Sewer Repairs

The US Department of Agriculture is giving the town of Norridgewock $5 million in grants and loans to make improvements to wastewater infrastructure.

The sewer system serves more than 300 households along with two dozen businesses and six public facilities.

Federal officials say the money will help with upgrades to the town’s aging wastewater system and reduce risk to the environment, including the nearby Kennebec River.