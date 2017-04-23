LGBT Symposium Held in Augusta

Aging in the LGBT community was the subject of a two day symposium held in Augusta on Sunday.

“We’re hearing from people all over the state that these are growing concerns and priorities,” said John Hennessy, Board Chair of Sage Maine. “It’s our task to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to help them.”

The nonprofit SAGE Maine, which advocates for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender senior citizens in Maine held a symposium this weekend on aging in the LGBT community.

“One of our tasks is to get those people to prepare for getting older,” said Hennessy. “Our generation, the baby boomers, we didn’t prepare for getting old, and admittedly we’re changing the entire concept of getting old.”

The conference covered everything from health concerns like HIV and cancer to legal issues.

“I got a phone call from a person about 7 years ago, who was living in a rural part of our state, who was a disabled person who was being exploited by their caregiver financially, emotionally, physically, socially, and I thought something’s not right with this story,” said Hennessy.

One seminar addressed dating, a subject that more and more LGBT seniors are becoming open about.

“When I have friends who have been married for so many years, and then they make that transition, and say no I need to be honest with who I am, and live the live I really want to lead, and make that decision for such change, I am awed by that.”

“Something fascinating happened this weekend where an 87 year old man came up to me and told that he came out to his family 2 years ago,” said Hennessy. “That person is in the room listening, learning, networking. It’s pretty amazing when something like that happens.”

For more information you can visit the Sage Maine website.