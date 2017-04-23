Husson Student Injured in Crash Meets Firefighters Who Helped Save Life



On Friday we watched as a Husson University student seriously injured in a crash was reunited with the LifeFlight crew who helped save his life.

Today, Tristan Kaldenberg met the firefighters from Newport who also sprung into action the night of March 12th.

Kaldenberg was driving back to school from Massachusetts when he was hit head on by a wrong-way driver on I-95.

Today local kids looked on as fire officials gave Kaldenberg with a t-shirt, declaring him an honorary firefighter.

They also presented him with a new pair of shoes that had a special significance.

“It’s an incredible thing. We see some bad things out there and it’s nice when we can see the positives come out of what we do. We do know that he lost a pair of his favorite shoes in the accident, so we purchased those shoes that we’re going to present to him today,” said Lt. Amanda Chretien of Newport Fire & Rescue.

“They’re the people who saved my life. There were so many people there to save me, but this was one of the groups that I wouldn’t be living today without. It hits me right in the heart, to see them call me their hero and call me so strong, it’s really special to have a hero call you a hero,” said Kaldenberg

Kaldenberg says through all of this he’s made sure to keep a smile on his face and keep moving forward.