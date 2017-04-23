Horse Owners Urged to Vaccinate Animals ASAP



Maine veterinarians say horse owners should vaccinate their animals as soon as possible.

They say now is the time to protect horses against rabies and mosquito-borne diseases such as Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.

All three can cause neurological problems, and commonly lead to death in unvaccinated animals.

Though there were no cases in Maine last year, vets are cautioning against complacency.

We’re told owners should also eliminate standing water and remove food sources for rabid animals.