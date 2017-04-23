Firefighters Gather for Training Seminar

Firefighters around from around the state gathered at Winslow High School Sunday for a two day training seminar.

The Central Maine Fire Attack School held classes for local fire departments to improve fire safety practices.

this was the first of two weekend seminars which are held in April and October.

The Central Maine program is one of the only remaining schools in the state.

“We’re almost the last of the schools. We have one in October and one in April so we catch them in the fall and in the spring. It’s quite rewarding that we’re one of the last schools,” said Marshall King, president of the Central Maine Fire Attack School.

To register for future seminars, visit their website at cmfas.com.