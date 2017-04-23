Brightening Skies & Milder Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will build in and give us a drier, brighter and milder day today. We’ll start out with some lingering clouds and patchy fog early but as the day progresses, clouds will give way to more sunshine. Temperatures will get back to seasonable levels with highs in the 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Monday looks like a decent day under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front will move through the state during the day Monday but won’t be much of a factor in our forecast as the front won’t have much moisture with it and will likely only produce a few clouds for the region.

Unsettled weather comes back into our forecast on Monday as low pressure approaches from the south. Clouds will be increasing during the morning on Tuesday with showers spreading south to north across the state during the afternoon. With clouds and showers in the forecast along with an easterly wind on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Rain will continue Wednesday as low pressure continues to push towards New England. South/southwesterly winds will push milder air into the region Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures are expected to top off in the mid-60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon for inland locales while coastal areas are cooler, closer to 60° due to an onshore wind. The cold front may bring a few showers and thunderstorms into northern and western areas during the afternoon and evening.

Today: Brightening skies and milder. Highs between 52°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 51°-61°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible over northern and western areas. Mild with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, cooler near 60° along the coast.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW