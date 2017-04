Belfast Police Give Rides to Roaming Goats

Belfast Police officers treated a couple of lost goats to a ride around the neighborhood.

Sgt. Daniel Fitzpatrick said two goats were found roaming in the area of High Street Sunday morning.

Fitzpatrick also said while he has enjoyed the sweet serenade of goat music, he will gladly return them to their owners as he is running out of veggies for the goats to snack on.

A police dispatcher said the owners retrieved the goats early Sunday afternoon.