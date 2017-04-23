Bangor Rotary Club Celebrates 100 Years

The Rotary Club of Bangor is celebrating an incredible milestone this year.

2017 marks the 100th year of service for the club and to celebrate they held their 12th Annual Off Broadway fundraising event.

Local community members performed songs from each of the past ten decades in a variety of genres including pop, country and 50’s rock.

Proceeds from the event go towards several non-profit organizations around the Bangor area, showcasing the work that the Rotary Club does for the community.

Since 2006 the Rotary Club has raised nearly $250,000 through their Off Broadway event.