Wreaths Across America Honors “EOD Warriors”

“We’re tagging trees, because we’re thankful for all the warriors, the EOD warriors, who helped us, and sacrificed their bodies,” said tree tagger Michael Mostek.

Wreaths Across America teamed up with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warrior Foundation Saturday for a unique remembrance.

“It’s a tremendous honor for me to be able to memorialize friends, family, folks, even those that I’ve never actually had a chance to meet,” said Sgt. Jacob Clement of the Maine Army National Guard.

Volunteers placed dog tags on 326 trees in honor of each of the fallen EOD technicians killed in action.

“I’ve been on the other end of a phone call when my friend’s husband was injured when he was deployed so this is all very personal to me, and so the opportunity to be out here, and be hands on tagging these trees, and participating in something that’s going to be a living legacy that will go on and on for our fallen is just beyond measure,” said Nicole Mostek, executive director for the EOD Warrior Foundation.

EOD technicians are highly trained and serve throughout all branches of the military-responsible for disarming and disposing of bombs.

“The opportunity to make sure that a friend of mine did not die in vain for his taking care of his soldiers. Taking care of his troops, and also being dedicated to the mission of explosive ordinance disposal,” said Clement.

Family members and supporters made the trek here to Columbia Falls-some from across the country.

“I remember the first tree I ever tagged. It was for my grandfather, and it sticks with me every day, and I know exactly where it is, and when I go out here to tag somebody’s tree for individuals that can’t make it, and you send them a letter. You send them a thank you card or something, and you get a response that’s so heartwarming that it’s just, it’s breath taking,” said Kelly Hinkle, outreach coordinator for Wreaths Across America.