Walk for Epilepsy Held in Orono

The Orono Walk for Epilepsy was held today at the University of Maine

Walkers and voulnteers gathered on campus Saturday to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of New England.

The funds raised go towards providing educational services about epilepsy along with research in new therapies.

EFNE member Brian Kneeland, wants to change possible misconceptions about people with epilepsy.

“They are no different from everyone else,” Kneeland said. “They can do the same things, it’s just they may have to take certain precautions and do things differenly. And that’s one of the reasons we do this stuff is to make people know that they are no different.”

