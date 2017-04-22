Some Patients Say New Opioid Prescribing Law Is Too Strict

Some Maine patients who have long used legally prescribed opioids to quell debilitating pain say the state’s strict opioid prescribing law is leaving them in misery.

The state rolled out the nation’s toughest opioid prescribing limit last year.

By July, doctors cannot prescribe more than 100 milligrams of opioid medication per day.

The state says the law has exceptions for chronic pain patients.

But patients are telling lawmakers their doctors say they don’t qualify for the exceptions.

The Mercy Pain Center estimates 10 percent of Maine patients receiving high daily doses of opioids will face depression and suicidal tendencies on lower doses.