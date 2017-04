Searsport Man Charged with Drug Trafficking

A Searsport man is charged with trafficking heroin following a traffic stop in Belfast.

Police pulled over 36-year-old Jason Roberts around 10:30 PM Friday on Lincolnville Avenue.

Officers say Roberts was in possession of about 12 grams of heroin.

We’re told more than $1200 in cash was also seized.

Roberts was taken to the Waldo County jail, where his bail was set at $2500 dollars.