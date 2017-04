Search Continues for Missing Augusta Man

Police continue to ask for helping finding an Augusta man.

54-year-old Scott Milliken was reported missing March 2.

Friday police said they followed up on a tip, but Milliken’s location remains unknown.

A friend was supposed to meet with Milliken back in March, but he didn’t show up.

Milliken left his phone and other personal items at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta PD at 626-2370.