Rain and Mix Showers Today, Brighter & Milder Sunday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure will slowly move northeast through the Gulf of Maine today. This will continue to bring unsettled conditions to Maine today. Southern and coastal Maine will see the bulk of the precipitation today falling as rain, but it will likely be just cold enough across the hillier terrain north and west of the Bangor region to see a mixture of snow and rain. The combination of clouds, precipitation and an east to southeast breeze will keep the temps across our region running well below normal for today Temperatures today will only reach the 30s to around 40° for highs. As the storm departs to our northeast approaching high pressure will bring somewhat brighter skies and milder temps to Maine Sunday. A cold front will likely bring a few clouds to northern New England early Monday as it slides southeast through our area, otherwise the day will turn out partly sunny and seasonable as high temps climb into the 50s to near 60. A storm sliding north along the Eastern Seaboard will likely bring showers to Maine later Tuesday into Wednesday. A large dome of high pressure aloft building along the Eastern Seaboard will likely bring a significant warm-up to New England late next week, especially away from the coastline.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers south and mixed rain and snow showers north. Chilly with high temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder. High temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with late showers likely spreading from south to north and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Periods of showers likely, with high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist