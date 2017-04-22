March for Science in Orono

Earth Day drew a crowd of people the University of Maine campus. Hundreds braved the dreary weather to celebrate scientific method and technology.

“For me, science matching with culture is really important.”

“Making sure that science doesn’t get pushed under the waves of popular opinion.”

“We should be making decisions based on facts and knowledge and what we work towards discerning the truth in these cases and not making decisions based on how we feel about situations.”

The rally coincided with thousands of other people around the world marching for a similar cause. Large crowds converged in cities like Los Angeles, New York, D.C. and even London…

“Science does a lot for the public good and it has so much potential to do so much more for us. I mean, the past 100 years, or even less than that, we’ve seen so many improvements in medical technology in particular.”

Organizers at the march in Orono say they are part of the national movement, but wanted their focus to be on scientific advancement in the state of Maine.

“If you look at Maine, we have for a long time struggled with keeping up in the economic arena, especially with science and technology and just now we are starting to get a foothold in that and it’s really important that we continue to push forward and develop our infrastructure for technology and technology jobs.”

And while people all around the world looked to raise awareness, they also hoped the march would prove to be a peaceful and unifying moment.

“People need a common cause to rally around and science can definitely be a common cause.”