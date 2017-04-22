Maple Street Gardens Begins Building Project

Over 80 volunteers met at Maple Street Park Saturday to build a garden.

Members of the youth ministry from the Church of Jesus Christ and Ladder Day Saints built nearly 30 garden beds for the Maple Street Garden.

The Garden will be open to the public.

Along with community gardening, the project is also aiming at giving more people access to freshly grown foods.

“There are issues in Maine and issues in general with food access,” said Caleb Speirs, an organizer for the project. “You know some people face challenges having access to fresh food. That’s a core value of our garden as well. Two of the gardens are going to be dedicated to growing food for food pantries.”

There will be a $25 reservation fee to plant in the garden beds.