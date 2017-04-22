WATCH LIVE

Maine Baseball Swept in Doubleheader by America East Leading Binghamton 

Apr 22, 201711:02 PM EDT
Sports

AMERICA EAST

BASEBALL

BINGHAMTON 9, MAINE 3

BINGHAMTON 7, MAINE 4

 

SOFTBALL

MAINE 7, UMBC 1

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy