First Annual TrALE Run Held at Airline Brewing Co.

The Airline Brewing Company in Amherst held their fist annual TrALE Run.

The event held on Saturday raised money for Sarah’s House in Holden.

Over 150 runners participated in the race along with 100 spectators.

Airline Brewery owner, Gary Cresswell was excited about the opportunity to host the event.

“We reached out to Delores and Lyndsey and asked if they’d be interested,” said Gary Cresswell, owner of Airline Brewery. “Luckily they were. You know we had a lot of people out here today. Great people doing real things for real people and making a difference.”

Saturday’s event raised over $1,000 for Sarah’s House of Maine.