Crews Battling Eddington House Fire

Crews from several towns are battling a house fire in Eddington.

The call came in just after 5PM Saturday to the home on Monument Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Officials on scene tell us there are live wires on the property, and Emera crews were called in to disconnect power.

Shortly after 6PM firefighters were ordered to evacuate the home as it was deemed unsafe–and forced to continue fighting the fire from the exterior.

There is no word at this hour on a cause or any injuries.

This story will be updated.