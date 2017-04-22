9-Year-Old Kittery Boy Dies Following Crash in Connecticut

A nine-year-old boy from Kittery has died following a crash in Connecticut.

Casey Savage died Friday at Yale-New-Haven Hospital.

He suffered a severe head injury during a three-vehicle crash Thursday night on I-95 in Westport, Connecticut.

Casey was in the backseat in one of two cars that came to an abrupt stop in the left lane.

A third vehicle, driven by another Maine resident, 29-year-old Jesse Zorski, of Freeport, struck Casey’s car, which was pushed into a third car.

Zorski and another person were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say everyone was wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.