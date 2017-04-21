Welfare Calls Keep Baileyville Community Safe and Smiling

Chief Bob Fitzsimmons of the Baileyville Police Department enjoys protecting the people of his hometown. His day usually starts with a few phone calls from older community members.

“The folks that live alone and may need a little extra help, they give me a call. I start at 9 o’clock in the morning and if I don’t hear from them by 10, then we start making checks at the home.”

The call-in system began about two years ago, partially because of a tragic story.

“There was a family that called about a relative they hadn’t had contact with for awhile. So I went to the home and we eventually found her and she had passed away a few days before that. And I thought, ‘man, I don’t ever want to see that again.’”

Today, eight people check up with Chief Fitzsimmons on a daily basis. We spoke with a few of those people.

“It made me feel secure. It also made my children feel secure to know that if I didn’t call him, he was going to be calling around.”

Chief Fitzsimmons is known for his community out-reach, even going so far as to dress up as Superman to give peace of mind to students. He puts the same amount of care into his phone calls.

“I get to know them and at the end of the phone call some of them end up with an ‘I love you and stay safe.’”

Many of the call-ins knew the chief from his childhood. From former neighbors, friends, and even den leaders, Fitzsimmons says he couldn’t be happier watching over the people who for so long watched over him.

“We love him.”

“That’s for sure. We love him and it’s very convenient and it’s very assuring that we have him to rely on.”

Fitzsimmons says, “you watch over them, they watch over you. It makes the world a little better place.”