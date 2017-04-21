School Officials Support Keeping Manchester Elementary Open

School officials say Manchester Elementary School, which has been dealing with air quality issues since last fall, will remain open.

The RSU 38 Superintendent says a school board committee this week rejected the idea of closing the building.

Instead the committee decided to follow the recommendations of an air quality company, now looking into concerns about carbon dioxide levels in a fourth-grade classroom.

Mold was first spotted at the school in October, which has prompted various cleanup efforts and tests.

We’re told the teacher’s union is pushing for the school to be closed.

The superintendent says no parents have come forward in support of that idea.

New carbon dioxide testing will take place throughout the building when students return next week.