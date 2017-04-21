Rain and Mix Tonight & Saturday, Brighter & Milder Sunday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm system moving east across southeastern Ontario will redevelop just south of New England tonight. The new storm will then slowly move northeast through the Gulf of Maine tomorrow. The old and new storms will combine to bring unsettled conditions to Maine tonight and much of Saturday. Southern and coastal Maine will see the bulk of the precipitation tonight and tomorrow fall as rain, but it will likely be just cold enough across hillier terrain north and west of the Bangor region to see a mixture of snow and rain, with a coating to a few inches of snow possible, especially over the higher elevations. The combination of clouds, precipitation and an east to northeast breeze will keep the temps across our region running well below normal Saturday. As the storm departs to our northeast approaching high pressure will bring somewhat brighter skies and milder temps to Maine Sunday. A cold front will likely bring a few clouds to Northern New England early Monday as it slides southeast through our area, otherwise the day will turn out partly sunny and seasonable as high temps climb into the 50s to near 60. A storm sliding north along the Eastern Seaboard will likely bring showers to Maine later Tuesday into Wednesday. A large dome of high pressure aloft building along the Eastern Seaboard will likely bring a significant warm-up to New England late next week, especially away from the coastline.

Tonight: periods of rain and snow, with a easterly to northeast breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the 30s.

Saturday: Showers south and mixed rain and snow north, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with late showers likely spreading from south to north and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Periods of showers likely, with high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist