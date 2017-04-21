Proposed Bill Would Keep Unconstitutional Referendum Initiatives Off Maine Ballots

State lawmakers are debating a resolution to prevent unconstitutional referendum issues from appearing on Maine ballots.

The bill has been proposed as an amendment to Maine’s constitution to limit petitions for initiatives that would violate the state’s constitution.

It would give the governor, attorney general, state legislature, or 500 citizens the ability to request an opinion of Maine’s Supreme Court if they believed a referendum initiative is unconstitutional.

If the high court agrees, the Secretary of State would reject the proposal.

“If the citizens initiative is not allowed to propose questions that do conflict with the constitution, can you explain to me any avenue that the citizenry would have to amend the constitution? Or do they no longer even have the ability to put out questions that could be in conflict? Because if this is to pass, they can’t put out questions that do conflict with the constitution which drives us, the legislature, to have to figure out okay, are we going to amend the constitution now or not?” asked Rep. Owen Casas, (I) Rockland.

“If we want to have a different standard for amending the constitution, then we need to go through the constitutional amendment process to change that. If we don’t like that standard, any member of either body can put forward a bill to propose change in the constitution. But the referendum process is not the process to change the constitution,” said Sen. Eric Brakey, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

As a constitutional amendment, it would need to be passed by the legislature as well as be approved by voters state wide.