Post Office Boxes Returning to Winthrop

Two months after fire ripped through Winthrop’s Post Office, a mobile mail van offers postal services in the parking lot.

It’s a temporary solution until the building is replaced.

Customers have been buying stamps and sending mail at the van for about a month now.

Residents with PO Boxes soon will no longer have to travel to Monmouth and Manchester for their mail.

A trailer on site will open soon to offer those customers their same PO Box numbers.

“It’s a process of discovery. People will get there more as the weather improves, I’m sure. Our summer visitors will find it useful and so we’re pleased to have something in place where there was nothing immediately after the fire,” said Peter Nielsen, Winthrop Town Manager.

He expects to see a new facility up and running at the site in about a year or so.