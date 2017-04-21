Penobscot County Gives TV5 Tour of New Investment

Penobscot County officials are determining what the next steps will be for the former Bangor YMCA building they now own.

The $825,000 sale was finalized Thursday, just a day after the city of Bangor condemned the 50,000 sqft. building.

Just 24 hours after a done deal, the Penobscot County administrator is taking TV5 reporter Brenna Kelly on a tour of their latest investment.

“We joke a little bit…it’s the dog chasing the car. We’ve got the car now. Now what do we do with it?” said Penobscot County administrator Bill Collins.

They’ve got some ideas. But first, they have to address code violations.

“The biggest item being the fire alarm and sprinkler system in this building,” said Collins.

“So this doesn’t work now?” asked Brenna Kelly.

“It has never been completed, no,” said Collins.

The previous owner failed to take care of some things so two tenants, City Reach and Young’s MMA, were evicted. Now the county is moving forward

Collins says there’s one part of the building that would be a particularly good spot for female inmate programs.

“Jails are not the most popular topic,” he said.

But an expansion into the building from Penobscot County Jail across the street just makes sense, he says.

“If we were to go off site, the expense to the county would be significant.”

Collins says a minimum of 50 inmates could be moved inside the building to address overcrowding at the jail.

But before anything happens, he says taxpayers will have plenty of time to weigh in.

Collins says he estimates they’ll have a plan by fall – public hearings are to follow.