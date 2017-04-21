Music Lovers Brace for 10th Record Store Day

Did you know that vinyl is making a comeback?

That resurgence is at the center of the 10th Anniversary of Record Store Day.

Brian Sullivan swung by a Bangor store Friday to learn more about Saturday’s festivities and what draws people to it.

Freeman Saunders is a Manager at Bull Moose “It’s a special day” he said. “It’s all limited addition vinyl and CD releases.”

It began a decade ago as a way for independent record stores and the labels they buy from to boost sales.

“Vinyl sales have gone up exponentially in the last five years” said Saunders. “Gotta think that the baby boom generation has passed those records down to the next generation and the generation.”

That’s the case with William and Carmyn Kenney who stopped by Bull Moose doing recon for Saturday’s sale.

“The cool thing about vinyl is that it kind of brings you back to what music and records were in the old days” said William.

“I like music because it’s a way for younger people who may be in this area are a little different, don’t have a lot of outlets to go to” said Carmyn. “A way to connect with other artists who may be feeling similar to how they are feeling. It’s a way to reach out to people.”

“There is a unique set up” said William. :If there’s a double album that are on one side and you flip it over there’s a reason why they are all there. It takes craftsmanship.”

“If you love a band or a type of music and you find someone else who likes that music you’re almost 50% that you’re going to get a friend it’s a way to connect with somebody” said Carmyn.

Doors Open at 8am.

“Get here early” said Saunders. “We save nothing for anybody, first come, first serve. Sorry.”