Mainers Invited to Share Historical Family Photos at Waterville Public Library

Mainers are encouraged to share their historical family photos and migration stories, and enjoy free local foods and live folk music at the Waterville Public Library on Saturday, April 22.

From 12-4pm, folks can attend photo preservation workshops where they can get their historical photos digitized for safe-keeping.

Preservation experts and historians will be on hand to give your family pictures a bit of context and historical background.

Colby College students will also be there to help capture on camera folks who volunteer to share their families’ stories.

“By participating in bringing in photos to be digitized, and as part of the project, they will be preserved forever and accessible to others in the community so we remember who we are, where we came from- because we all came from somewhere,” said Tammy Rabideau, Associate Director, Waterville Public Library.

All photos and stories gathered will be incorporated into an online community-based website to celebrate Maine’s cultural heritage.

The event is also sponsored by Waterville Creates.