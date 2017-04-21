Lawyer Asks District Judge to Reconsider Ruling in Dakota the Dog Case

A lawyer for the Dakota the dog, which was given a last minute reprieve from being euthanized, is asking the judge to reconsider her to decision to have the dog put down.

The Waterville husky gained national attention after Governor LePage pardoned it, though prosecutors says the governor doesn’t have the authority to that.

Earlier this month, a district court judge ruled Dakota’s euthanization order still stands.

The dog was deemed dangerous after killing another dog last year, then attacking a pug in March.

Dakota’s former owner and new owner both filed appeals to the Maine Supreme Court, which halted the process for now.

The lawyer for Dakota’s former owner also filed paperwork this week to ask the district court judge to reconsider the case.

No word yet on whether the judge will hold a hearing on that or simply issue another ruling.