Husson Student Survives Head On Crash, Thanks First Responders Who Saved Him

A head on crash in Pittsfield last month seriously injured a Husson University student.

Friday, Tristan Kaldenberg got a tour of the LifeFlight Facility in Bangor, meeting some of the crew responsible for saving his life.

“It was horrible.”

On the evening of March 12th,19 year old Tristan Kaldenberg was driving back to school from Massachusetts when he was hit head on by a wrong way driver.

“Police from Littleton Massachusetts knocked on our door and told us our son had been in an accident. Pretty tough to digest and figure out.”

Casey Kaldenberg and his wife immediately drove to Maine, as their son was fighting for his life.

“There was an angel looking after me there.”

Tristan doesn’t remember much from the accident, but knows that a passerby stopped and called 9-1-1, holding his hand until the ambulance arrived.

“Someone being there to comfort me before anyone else could come and help me out, may be what saved me.”

“That was the end of my day, actually. I was just handing off the shift to the next guy and we got the call.”

Joe Roebuck was one of the communications specialists at LifeFlight working that night.

“I’m taking information, and activating the aircraft and giving them information on where to go.”

From there, Tristan was lifeflighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

“Missing piece of jaw, bruised lungs. Broken ribs all the way down. Lost his spleen. Part of his colon. Femur in four pieces.”

He spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering, from EMMC in Bangor, to Mass General in Boston, then Spaulding Rehab Facility.

“I’ve seen my car, I’ve seen me from the first day. I could have died. It’s sort of unbelievable how quickly I’m recovering.”

Now, Tristan is getting the opportunity to say thank you.

He got a tour of the LifeFlight Facility in Bangor, meeting one of the men who answered the call that fateful March night.

“It just took all the various people involved with his care. From the folks on scene when they first got there, all the way through to the current day.”

“They are my heroes. They saved my life.”

“It’s a remarkable person sitting right there. And had no less of a remarkable recovery.”

A young man who endured the unthinkable can now stand tall, looking at the aircraft that kept him alive.

“It’s like a whole new me is there though. I’ve been sort of broken and rebuilt and now I’m back.”

Tristan says he plans on ditching the crutches in the next few weeks and hopes to be back at Husson University in the fall.