Husson Forensic Science Students Get Their Burn On

Students in the Forensic Science class at Husson University gloved up and geared up with the Maine State Fire Marshals to analyze a fire scene.

Shannon Staples, a junior at Husson University says, “We’re here to learn about fire investigations because that can be part of forensics in the way of investigating arson or just how a fire began.”

After a controlled burn students learned step by step what it takes to process the scene.

Staples says, “We took samples after a fire. We were able to cut up little pieces of couch or carpet and place it in mason jars so we can take it back to the lab and use our scientific instruments to figure out what was the propellant or what started the fire.”

Students and professors agree that hands-on learning is necessary in the forensic field.

Staples says, “Actually seeing it in person is great. You’re definitely able to learn a lot more and you’re able to take that back with you and reflect on it.”

Alicia Wilcox, Assistant Professor in the School of Legal Studies at Husson says, “Forensic Science isn’t theory based. It’s the application of science to legal proceedings and these students will go on and take jobs at forensic science labs where they’re going to be analyzing items of evidence. You can’t learn all of that from a book. It’s not a type of degree that you could do online. You have to come out into the field.”

And this field work is what some students say they’ve wanted to do since they were young.

Staples says, “I’ve been wanting to do forensics since I was in 7th grade. It’s been something really interesting to me. I definitely started by watching forensic files on TV. I was like, yea that’s something I want to do. I want to work on cold cases.”