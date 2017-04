Hit Musical Disenchanted Comes to Bangor

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious, not-for-the-kiddies, musical that’s anything but Grimm. DISENCHANTED! the hit musical will play Husson University ‘s Gracie Theatre Saturday, April 22 with two shows that day at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm. The musical will wrap up the Gracie’s Bangor Savings Bank series . The show is sponsored by the Dead River Company and promises to give fairytales new meaning.