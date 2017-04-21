Cloudy, Cool & Wet Today and Saturday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ve got a breezy, cool and damp day on tap for our Friday. Low pressure approaching the area will bring us some periods of light rain spreading from west to east throughout the day. High pressure centered over eastern Canada will help to keep the bulk of the precipitation today focused over western and northern areas. Temperatures will be cool enough so that the rain may mix with wet snow at times over the northern half of the state. Highs will be well below average today, only reaching the low to mid-40s this afternoon. Rain will continue to spread eastward across the state this evening. As temperatures cool, the rain/snow mix over northern areas will change to all snow with accumulations of a coating to an inch or two especially on grassy surfaces and any remaining snowpack. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-30s for nighttime lows.

Low pressure will be passing to our south on Saturday, keeping us under the clouds and wet weather to start the weekend. Periods of snow will change to mixed rain and snow over northern areas while periods of mixed rain and snow change to rain elsewhere. Steadiest precipitation will be during the morning and early afternoon then gradually taper off from west to east across the state during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain well below average Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. High pressure will build in and give us a drier day Sunday. Sunday will feature variably cloudy skies and milder temperatures with highs getting back to the 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to near 60°.Low pressure approaching from the south will bring us more clouds and a chance for showers on Tuesday.

Today: Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Periods of light rain developing from west to east across the state, steadiest over western and northern areas. Wet snow may mix with the rain over northern areas. Highs between 38°-46°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of rain and mix changing to snow north, rain/snow mix elsewhere. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible over northern areas. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind around 10 MPH.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain and rain/snow mix likely, steadiest during the morning and early afternoon. Cool with highs between 38°-45°. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW