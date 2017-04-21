Chilly, with More Rain and Mixed Precipitation Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure approaching the area will bring another round of rain and wet snow showers to Maine today and much of the day Saturday. The combination of clouds, wet conditions and an onshore breeze will keep the temps the next couple of days running well below normal as highs hold in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Approaching high pressure will bring somewhat brighter skies and milder temps to Maine for the second half of the weekend and likely Monday as well. A cold front will likely bring a few clouds to Northern New England later Monday as it slides southeast through our area. A storm sliding north in the Atlantic just off the U.S. East Coast may bring a few showers to Maine later Tuesday as it works up towards the Gulf of Maine.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a east to southeast breeze between 5-15 mph, along with occasional rain and mixed rain and snow showers and high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, with leftover showers and high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and a bit milder, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with late showers possible and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist