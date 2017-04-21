Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine Spring Conference

The Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine held their annual spring conference today.

Over 250 people attended the event at Bangor’s Hilton Garden Inn.

The conference provides training and resources for kinship providers, foster and adoptive parents, or anyone working with children.

Organizers hope people will be prepared to deal with complex family issues.

“You can’t have too much training,” says executive director Bette Hoxie. “When kids have been traumatized either by abuse or neglect, having that information at hand on what to do and when to offer it is essential.”

This year’s conference is the 20th straight held by The Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine…