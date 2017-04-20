UPDATE: Oakland Woman Injured After Allegedly Being Shot By Former Partner

A 33-year-old woman was shot in Oakland last night…her ex-boyfriend is accused of pulling the trigger.

The victim’s mother intervened using a baseball bat…a neighbor and police helped subdue the suspect.

Police say 36-year-old Jeremy Clement kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The woman was taken to an Augusta hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a collapsed lung.

Her mother tells us Clement arrived on a four-wheeler around 8:30 last night.

She says he then broke into the house and shot the victim at point blank range.

A neighbor across the street heard the altercation and went over to help.

The victim’s mother says there has been a history of domestic violence between Clement and her daughter.

She says her daughter had moved in with her weeks ago to escape the abuse.

Witnesses say Clement was tased before being handcuffed and tried to kick out a window in the back of a police cruiser.

He’s charged with elevated aggravated assault and burglary.