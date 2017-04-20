Sen. Collins Comments on North Korea

Sen. Susan Collins told us although North Korea’s latest missile test was unsuccessful, they can learn from the failure.

“I believe that our best approach is to work with our allies in the region and to try to get China, which has more influence on North Korea than any other country, to put pressure on North Korea to stop its nuclear tests. We need a nuclear-free Korean peninsula,” she said.

Collins says she’s concerned about the continued testing and the continued erratic behavior of North Korea’s leader.