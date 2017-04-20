Maple Street Garden Holds Community Build Day This Weekend in Brewer

Maple Street Garden is holding a community build day on April 22nd from 11 AM to 1 PM to construct 30 raised beds and the fence around the garden. The garden is located at Maple Street Park in Brewer (in between Spring St and Maple St). We are looking for anyone in the community that wants to be a part of the garden and also anyone interested in lending a helping hand in the construction of the garden. We have volunteers from a local church group (who are providing free lunch for anyone participating), but we’d love to reach out to anyone in the community who is interested!

Free lunch will be provided.

For more information, you can look up Maple Street Garden on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/mscbrewer